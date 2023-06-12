Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
More than 60,000 evacuated from Russian towns under Ukrainian shelling
20 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

RT


June 12, 2023


More than 60,000 people are currently being evacuated to centers across Belgorod Region amid shelling by Ukraine. RT’s Chay Bowes headed to one of the refugee shelters.


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2togxc-more-than-60000-evacuated-from-russian-towns-under-ukrainian-shelling.html

Keywords
russiawarukrainerefugeesrtevacuationshellingbelgorodchay bowesrefugee shelters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket