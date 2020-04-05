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(Video 20) Dr Thomas Cowan's Coronavirus Virus Hypothesis
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1059 views • April 05, 2020
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgE0Rxl3DIc or here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z40w65TfoLQ
Great knowledge and facts on history viruses exosomes electromagnetism radiation pandemics epidemic 5G wuhan spirituality life love truth
see also 1 DISEASE, 1 CAUSE : THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC BY JON RAPPOPORT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM0WGz2N5Zw &
https://home.solari.com/the-creation-of-a-false-epidemic-with-jon-rappoport/
Great knowledge and facts on history viruses exosomes electromagnetism radiation pandemics epidemic 5G wuhan spirituality life love truth
see also 1 DISEASE, 1 CAUSE : THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC BY JON RAPPOPORT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM0WGz2N5Zw &
https://home.solari.com/the-creation-of-a-false-epidemic-with-jon-rappoport/
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