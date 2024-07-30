Healthy Organic Dried-Fruit Bars (recipe)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dried-Fruit Bars
Ingredients
Crust
1 cup chopped nuts (walnuts, cashews, almonds or hazelnuts) or old-fashioned rolled oats, divided
3/4 cup whole-wheat pastry flour (see Tip)
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup sugar (use sugar alternative)
½ teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
1 large egg
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon almond extract
Fruit Filling
3 1/4 cups diced mixed soft dried fruit (about 16 ounces), divided
1 ½ cup apple cider
½ cup sugar (use sugar alternative)
¼ cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon vanilla extract