© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Goguen's Life Force Meeting 10-15-2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
152 views • October 16, 2021
10-15-2021 Life Force Meeting: Update from the Global Director of Banking Operations, Colin McClive; Update from Kelly Asay, Director of Government Services Division, on assemblies; Update from Lane Keller on upcoming shows that will be on UNN soon; Update from the Director and Deputy Director of Global Health and Wellness Consortium, Lisa Thomas and Jodi Hadsell; and last but not least, an update from Kimberly Goguen on the events from the past week, the latest discoveries and solutions.
"It's up to everyone to actually claim our destiny now!" - Kimberly Goguen
"They're looking to get fear out of you. Don't give it to them!" - Kimberly Goguen
"It's up to everyone to actually claim our destiny now!" - Kimberly Goguen
"They're looking to get fear out of you. Don't give it to them!" - Kimberly Goguen
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.