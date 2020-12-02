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EP 2220-6PM Former CIA AG Barr: No Evidence of (CIA) Voter Fraud That Would Change Outcome of 2020 Election
The Pete Santilli Show
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84 views • December 02, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2220-6PM EASTERN
TUESDAY DECEMBER 01, 2020
BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=1461383243 



AWOL US Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press that the DOJ has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.  What exactly has the Justice Department done to investigate allegations of voter fraud?  Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.  “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.   https://bit.ly/3oeQSaa 

SPECIAL GUESTS:

1. Rodney Lee Conover:  Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.  https://soontrending.buzz/   https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.

2. “John” was a GOP poll watcher in Tucson, AZ, and on election day, Nov 3, 2020, he was kicked out of the polling location and told to observe from outside the building. He also witnessed vehicles with Massachusetts license plates arrive and deliver boxes. The individuals in those vehicles took pictures of everything and everyone, including John. 


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