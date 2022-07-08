Amazing New 5x8 Present Truth Handouts

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Watch Steve Wohlberg explain White Horse Media’s newest sharing resource: Our "Ten Commandments/Gospel/Prophecy 5x8 Handouts.” Loaded with “The Present Truth” (2 Peter 1:12). In a few seconds, readers will discover what they must know (and do) to be ready for Jesus Christ’s soon return. Absolutely FREE (you pay shipping). “For such a time as this.” Esther 4:14 - https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/gospel-prophecy-handout-cards