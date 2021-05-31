© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Passio - Fake-Ass Christians - Part 1 of 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • May 31, 2021
Mark Passio
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://odysee.com/@WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com:3?
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
Genuine Christianity is not what most people think it is. Human beings have been given a false form of Christianity to keep them spiritually asleep. In this paradigm-changing presentation, Mark Passio points out the hallmark beliefs and behaviors of false "Christians" and defines what it really means to be an Authentic Christian.
This presentation was originally given in Philadelphia, PA on June 24, 2017. Associate Producer Leiha Boone. Video Recording by Becca Martin and Sean McCann. Video Editing by Jeff Ritter. Selected Artwork by Sethikus Boza.
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://odysee.com/@WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com:3?
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
Genuine Christianity is not what most people think it is. Human beings have been given a false form of Christianity to keep them spiritually asleep. In this paradigm-changing presentation, Mark Passio points out the hallmark beliefs and behaviors of false "Christians" and defines what it really means to be an Authentic Christian.
This presentation was originally given in Philadelphia, PA on June 24, 2017. Associate Producer Leiha Boone. Video Recording by Becca Martin and Sean McCann. Video Editing by Jeff Ritter. Selected Artwork by Sethikus Boza.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.