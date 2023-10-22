James Perloff - Are we creations of God or the product of Darwinian evolution?

👉 Source: https://tinyurl.com/y8majwnu
From the source video: This 38-minute video discusses whether we are creations of God or the product of Darwinian evolution. The video first addresses the challenge Darwin’s theory has long made to faith, and then many scientific fallacies in the theory itself.
For those who know someone whose faith has been hampered or even shattered by the theory, the points in this video may help them think again.
For those interested in learning about other deceptions the public has been widely taught, explore James' website https://jamesperloff.net/ or check out my recent video at https://tinyurl.com/mrx72drh.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.