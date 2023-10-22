Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
James Perloff - Are we creations of God or the product of Darwinian evolution?
channel image
Sage of Quay™
145 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published Yesterday

👉 Source: https://tinyurl.com/y8majwnu


From the source video: This 38-minute video discusses whether we are creations of God or the product of Darwinian evolution. The video first addresses the challenge Darwin’s theory has long made to faith, and then many scientific fallacies in the theory itself.


For those who know someone whose faith has been hampered or even shattered by the theory, the points in this video may help them think again.


For those interested in learning about other deceptions the public has been widely taught, explore James' website https://jamesperloff.net/ or check out my recent video at https://tinyurl.com/mrx72drh.

Keywords
interviewcommentaryfree-speechfreethinkingalternative-research

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket