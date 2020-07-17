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Melbourne House Arrest!
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160 views • July 17, 2020
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This is called House Arrest without Due Process of Law in Australia! When a dog has more rights than a human being you know Government is Tyranical. Melbourne, nobody allowed out for fresh air, except if you have a dog.
As of this upload there is a protest in Melbourne calling for the arrest of Bill Gates!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1259306149930651648
This is called House Arrest without Due Process of Law in Australia! When a dog has more rights than a human being you know Government is Tyranical. Melbourne, nobody allowed out for fresh air, except if you have a dog.
As of this upload there is a protest in Melbourne calling for the arrest of Bill Gates!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1259306149930651648
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