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Ukraine Update June 6, 2022
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171 views • June 06, 2022
Russia took revenge on Kiev military buildings for their attack on civilians in Donetsk this past weekend. For 8 years, US backed Ukraine has directly attacked civilian buildings, homes, women, children, elderly and unarmed men. Now they surrender or run away from Russians but Kiev continues their attacks on civilians as directed by their master the Deep State.
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