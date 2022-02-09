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EX-BORDER CHIEF: BIDEN "DESTROYED THE BORDER" FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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21 views • February 09, 2022
The Biden administration deliberately "destroyed" the border after inheriting the most secure border in U.S. history, former Customs and Border Protection Chief Mark Morgan told The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the We Stand America event at the U.S.-Mexico border. Morgan and former head of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan, who together served under six administrations, said it was critical to understand why some 3 million illegal border crossings have been facilitated by the administration's policies.

One obvious reason is that illegal aliens are counted in the Census, giving Democrats more clout in Congress and elections. Eventually, the Democrats hope to get those illegal aliens amnesty so they can vote. "This is about politics, and it's disgusting," said Morgan. All of this is helping cartels, human traffickers, terrorists, and other threats, too. It is also jeopardizing America's national security in a major way. Morgan said states and Congress must take action to deal with this crisis. "We can't wait for 2022," he said, praising Texas officials for working to protect the border and calling on other states to get involved now.

🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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pedophiliaborderbidenillegal aliens
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