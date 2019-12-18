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Breaking down the House's massive government spending bill
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5 views • December 18, 2019
FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn reports on the House-approved nearly $1.4-trillion spending bill. Then, O’Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O’Leary, FOX Business’ Trish Regan, Kaltbaum Capital Management president Gary Kaltbaum and FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos discuss the losers and winners of the bill.
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