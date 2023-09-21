2 questions that are in the soul of Man.. or woMan

Existence and Creation: Isaac's Thoughts
Isaac shared his thoughts on two foundational principles of mankind's existence. He referenced Revelation 4:11, where all of the heavenly hosts say, "Thou are worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power, for you have created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created." He encouraged viewers to seek out these truths for themselves and to ask in faith. JOHN 17:3 "And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent."
