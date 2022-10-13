Chaos ERUPTS at a Dearborn School Board Meeting in Michigan that carried over outside.
"Parents are fed up with gender and sexual theory being forced on their children."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.