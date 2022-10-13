Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chaos ERUPTS at a Dearborn School Board Meeting
154 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a month ago |

Chaos ERUPTS at a Dearborn School Board Meeting in Michigan that carried over outside.

"Parents are fed up with gender and sexual theory being forced on their children."

Keywords
childrenschoolgroomingchristianmiddlemuslimparentsindoctrinationmichiganspeak outcome togetherunitehigh schoolelementarydearbornangryschool board meetingschool boardwoke agendawoke ideologyhypersexualizationsexually explicit materialmeeting shut downschool board members flee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket