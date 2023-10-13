Ursula von der Leyen & President of EU Parliament in Israel - Run to Hide in a Bomb Shelter - Always the same drama, pattern and Circus 🤡

Always the same
drama, pattern and circus
Everything is according to the "Ukrainian scenario PR": The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who arrived in Israel, run to hide in a bomb shelter.
