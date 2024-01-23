⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (23 Jan 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(23 January 2024)

▫️ In the morning, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a group strike by high-precision long-range air- and ground- based weapons at Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities producing missiles and its parts, ammunition, and explosives.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled six attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 32nd, 66th, and 81st mechanised brigades near Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery improved the tactical situation along the front lines.

Over the past 24 hours, four attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade and 5th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade were repelled near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four motor vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th, 58th, and 93rd mechanised brigades, 81st Airmobile Brigade, and 5th Assault Brigade near Kurdyumovka, Grigorovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 280 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 105 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th, 118th mechanised brigades, and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Rabotino, Nesteryanka, and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three pickup trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of complex strikes at AFU units on the right bank of the Dnepr River, the AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ Operational-Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one AFU Liman operational-tactical unit command post, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 147 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units shot down 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Kuzemovka, Nyrkovo, Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Terni, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Grozovoye (Zaporozhye region), Vinogradnoye (Kherson region), as well as intercepted one HIMARS MLRS projectile.

📊 In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,089 unmanned aerial vehicles, 451 air defence missile systems, 14,743 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,205 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,830 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,751 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.