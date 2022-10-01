Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid vaccine increases risk of heart inflammation 6250-fold says Peter McCullough, MD
368 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

The full 56:56 minute interview by Children's Health Defense of Peter McCullough, MD and Harvey Risch, MD, PhD done on Sep 23, 2022 is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable/FSPGoubuF4

Peter McCullough, MD says:
Covid-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis (heart inflammation) is real and it is fatal.
The respiratory illness is NOT.
A substantial number of young people are suffering heart damage, and they don't know it.
The first manifestation of heart damage can be heart attack or heart failure.
What Paul Offit, MD said, is a LIE.
When Leana Wen, MD said, “No one has died from it,” she was LYING.
The baseline rate of myocarditis in young people is four (4) cases per million per year.
A study from Bangkok found Covid-19 vaccine- induced myocarditis may be as high as 25,000 cases per million per year.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
vaxxpeter mccullough mdheart inflammation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket