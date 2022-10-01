Covid vaccine increases risk of heart inflammation 6250-fold says Peter McCullough, MD

The full 56:56 minute interview by Children's Health Defense of Peter McCullough, MD and Harvey Risch, MD, PhD done on Sep 23, 2022 is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable/FSPGoubuF4

Peter McCullough, MD says:

Covid-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis (heart inflammation) is real and it is fatal.

The respiratory illness is NOT.

A substantial number of young people are suffering heart damage, and they don't know it.

The first manifestation of heart damage can be heart attack or heart failure.

What Paul Offit, MD said, is a LIE.

When Leana Wen, MD said, “No one has died from it,” she was LYING.

The baseline rate of myocarditis in young people is four (4) cases per million per year.

A study from Bangkok found Covid-19 vaccine- induced myocarditis may be as high as 25,000 cases per million per year.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

