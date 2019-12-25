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Cell Towers an invisible enemy that is attacking our health
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103 views • December 25, 2019
Cellular Towers!
We have an invisible enemy that is attacking our health and our eyesight constantly. If we could see this enemy we would be shocked. We are living in an electromagnetic soup constantly being bombarded by electromagnetic waves. there's something called an acoustic meter which picks up these electromagnetic frequencies.
I recently purchased an EMF Acoustimeter to measure the level and nature of microwaves in the environment. Below 0.05 volts per meter (V/m) there are few reports on ill effects. Next to a cellular tower the indicator jumped to 6.0 (V/m) Learn more about harmful frequencies, how to detect and treat them
www.Healingtheeye.com/5G
We have an invisible enemy that is attacking our health and our eyesight constantly. If we could see this enemy we would be shocked. We are living in an electromagnetic soup constantly being bombarded by electromagnetic waves. there's something called an acoustic meter which picks up these electromagnetic frequencies.
I recently purchased an EMF Acoustimeter to measure the level and nature of microwaves in the environment. Below 0.05 volts per meter (V/m) there are few reports on ill effects. Next to a cellular tower the indicator jumped to 6.0 (V/m) Learn more about harmful frequencies, how to detect and treat them
www.Healingtheeye.com/5G
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