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Chinese God-Emperor & King of Earth Xi Jinping Decrees: American Culture Is Now CCP Property
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180 views • May 28, 2021
American celebrities and entertainers continue to bow and placate to the CCP, with no end in sight. How much longer can this continue? Will we allow them to walk all over us forever?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b1245ae246c458c8e32efa
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b1245ae246c458c8e32efa
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