BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Right wing Left wing Same Bird they're all friends hear from his own mouth: MAGA: Make America Godly Again MAGA: Make America Godly Again
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • 7 months ago

Right wing Left wing Same Bird they're all friends hear from his own mouth


MAGA: Make America Godly Again MAGA: Make America Godly Again https://truthsocial.com/group/maga-make-america-godly-again


Trump says every Jewish person should vote for him because he was "the best" on Israel, and Biden is terrible.


He denounces "misinformation" regarding Oct. 7, compares it to 'holocaust denial'.


Confirms he's considering Mike Pompeo and Tom Cotton for top National Security positions.

War criminals, genocide, Aipac Thomas Massie boldly stands up to ISRAEL, lobby November 1st, 2023, Hope you are enjoying the news that your government can remotely detonate pagers. Just know that your smart phone has a lot more potential power than an old pager. Here is a video of an iPhone being induced to explode...

Keywords
covid-19steve hotze of texas shared his opinion on the so-called covidartificial intelligence through maybe 5g
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy