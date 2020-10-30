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Orgies, Sex Slaves & High-Powered Names Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Jeffery Epstein deposition
Weltansicht
Weltansicht
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77 views • October 30, 2020
GHISLAINE MAXWELL: A lengthy deposition given by the ex-girlfriend of #JeffreyEpstein in 2016 has been made public.

In the 465-page deposition, Maxwell said accusations made by one of Epstein’s accusers were lies.

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current eventsevilclintonhuman traffickingtruthjusticepedoslolita expressjeffery epsteinsex tradethe eliteslave tradeghislaine maxwellplutocracy
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