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Orgies, Sex Slaves & High-Powered Names Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Jeffery Epstein deposition
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77 views • October 30, 2020
GHISLAINE MAXWELL: A lengthy deposition given by the ex-girlfriend of #JeffreyEpstein in 2016 has been made public.
In the 465-page deposition, Maxwell said accusations made by one of Epstein’s accusers were lies.
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In the 465-page deposition, Maxwell said accusations made by one of Epstein’s accusers were lies.
Watch #CourtTV LIVE tonight at 8/7c. court.tv/live
COURT TV IS BACK! 24/7 LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.
WATCH COURT TV LIVE:
https://www.courttv.com/title/court-t...
WATCH TRIALS ON DEMAND:
https://www.courttv.com/programming/t...
I WANT MY COURT TV:
https://www.courttv.com/where-to-watc...
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