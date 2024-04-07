Create New Account
Does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) DESTROY Good Gut Bacteria?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 13 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


What Is MMS? (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3XtqGe2

The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Benefits!) - http://bitly.ws/PKnV

WARNING NEVER INGEST MMS AND ACTIVATORS THAT COME IN PLASTIC CONTAINERS! - https://bitly.ws/3giLN


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) DESTROY Good Gut Bacteria?


One question I keep getting asked regarding ingesting MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is, "Will it kill good/beneficial gut bacteria or not?".


So, to answer this question thoroughly, I have created this video: "Does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) DESTROY Good Gut Bacteria?" and what I share with you in this video is based upon Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker's findings on this specific subject regarding MMS.


If you want to find out if MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) will destroy gut bacteria you ideally want in your body, watch this video: "Does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) DESTROY Good Gut Bacteria? " from start to FINISH!


