© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Resurrected Man
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 29, 2021
The gospel is preached because there is a resurrected man living in newness of life. The first born of the new creation.
Isa 65:17 The LORD says, "I am making a new earth and new heavens. The events of the past will be completely forgotten.
Isa 65:18 Be glad and rejoice forever in what I create. The new Jerusalem I make will be full of joy, and her people will be happy.
Isa 65:19 I myself will be filled with joy because of Jerusalem and her people. There will be no weeping there, no calling for help.
Isa 65:17 The LORD says, "I am making a new earth and new heavens. The events of the past will be completely forgotten.
Isa 65:18 Be glad and rejoice forever in what I create. The new Jerusalem I make will be full of joy, and her people will be happy.
Isa 65:19 I myself will be filled with joy because of Jerusalem and her people. There will be no weeping there, no calling for help.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.