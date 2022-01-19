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Beauty Invention of the DESPERATE BLONDE. Amuse, Laugh and Learn about Healthful Beauty.
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22 views • January 19, 2022
Upbeat, Lighthearted… and, a HUMOROUS video presentation of the worldwide patented cosmetic device. This is a History of our Invention. The creator of the video is Natalia Franklin - the inventor of Butterfly Eyelash Guard. She is starring in the video.
This is a Unique Beauty Tool that is SAFEST on the Market Today. It Helps to Prevent Premature Aging & Have Perfect Makeup, it Saves Time & Money.
Hypoallergenic; Skin Adhesives-FREE; Perfect fit under eyelashes; Very helpful for eye makeup application/removal; Eyelash extensions; Perms; Tint; Sun protection after laser or chemical peels. Disposable / Reusable (several times for eye shadows.)
The ONLY eye makeup tool allows one to bring the MASCARA ALL THE WAY TO THE LASH LINE!
Creates a straight edge for eye shadow without adhesive tape. Creates perfectly symmetrical winged eye lines "cat eyes".
Does NOT STICK to the skin, protects foundation and concealer.
We are Proud to Support NON-PROFIT, all VOLUNTEERS, CHARITY organization World Save a Life Foundation, Inc., dedicated to FIGHT ANIMAL CRUELTY, https://WorldSaveALife.org
This is a Unique Beauty Tool that is SAFEST on the Market Today. It Helps to Prevent Premature Aging & Have Perfect Makeup, it Saves Time & Money.
Hypoallergenic; Skin Adhesives-FREE; Perfect fit under eyelashes; Very helpful for eye makeup application/removal; Eyelash extensions; Perms; Tint; Sun protection after laser or chemical peels. Disposable / Reusable (several times for eye shadows.)
The ONLY eye makeup tool allows one to bring the MASCARA ALL THE WAY TO THE LASH LINE!
Creates a straight edge for eye shadow without adhesive tape. Creates perfectly symmetrical winged eye lines "cat eyes".
Does NOT STICK to the skin, protects foundation and concealer.
We are Proud to Support NON-PROFIT, all VOLUNTEERS, CHARITY organization World Save a Life Foundation, Inc., dedicated to FIGHT ANIMAL CRUELTY, https://WorldSaveALife.org
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