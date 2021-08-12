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This Week In Terrorism: The Latest on ISIS Threat
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3135/this-week-in-terrorism-the-latest-on-isis-threat
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3135-this-week-in-terrorism-the-latest-on-isis-threat
In the aftermath of the Paris Terrorist Attack, Stefan Molyneux explores the latest news related to terrorism and threats of violence in the world.
Including: United States President Barack Obama, Al-Qaeda, threats by ISIS, controversy over Syrian refugees, French President François Hollande, the amazing reaction in Turkey, attacks thwarted in Germany, mass surveillance, encryption, threats of attack in Brussels and much more.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/this-week-in-terrorism
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3135-this-week-in-terrorism-the-latest-on-isis-threat
In the aftermath of the Paris Terrorist Attack, Stefan Molyneux explores the latest news related to terrorism and threats of violence in the world.
Including: United States President Barack Obama, Al-Qaeda, threats by ISIS, controversy over Syrian refugees, French President François Hollande, the amazing reaction in Turkey, attacks thwarted in Germany, mass surveillance, encryption, threats of attack in Brussels and much more.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/this-week-in-terrorism
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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