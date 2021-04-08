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The Speech That Changed Dawson Creek Forever by Kevin J. Johnston!
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41 views • April 08, 2021
The Speech That Changed Dawson Creek Forever by Kevin J. Johnston! Thank you to everyone in British Columbia for your kind and stellar support!
I LOVE YOU ALL CANADA!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
I LOVE YOU ALL CANADA!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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