The Legend of Chuck Norris

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Uploaded for pacsteam.org
A powerful tribute to Chuck Norris—from his rise as a world champion martial artist to his legendary status in film and pop culture. This film explores the man behind the myth, his values, discipline, and impact, while blending in the iconic Chuck Norris jokes that transformed him into one of the internet’s most unstoppable legends. A story of strength, humor, and a legacy that refuses to fade.
Website: http://pacsteam.org
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