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Global Elites Make Covenant With Demons to Re-Create Mankind: Nephilim Tech, AI, Human Organs Merge
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3508 views • June 09, 2022
Our nation is set to becoming the next Terminator movie!

Karen Kingston discusses her horrific findings of mankind changing Nephilim, and Elon Musk's warning about the advancements of AI being akin to "summoning demons."

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Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!

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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
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demonsnephilimtranshumanismkaren kingston
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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