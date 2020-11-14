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OPERATION WARP SPEED IS BASED ON FAKE SCIENCE
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61 views • November 14, 2020
From Donald J. Trump to Anthony Fauci, all the players in Operation Warp Speed are lying to the American public. Rather than cure the U.S. population with a miracle vaccine, many will get sick and die as a direct result of introducing rushed drugs and therapeutics that have no substantial track record of being safe.
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