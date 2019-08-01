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The Unhinged Left Protests Itself
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322 views • August 01, 2019
The Democrats have sown the seeds of their own destruction by placating to the extreme left in an attempt to attract young activist to the Democrat party. The only problem is that the Democrats aren’t radical enough. Millie Weaver exposes that the left couldn’t be more fractured as Green New Deal advocates protest the Democrat primary in opposition to moderate policies.
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