Bill Gates: Deleted Documentary | Why He Switched From Microsoft to Vaccines

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Truth Comes to Light editor's note: This documentary appears to be linked with the Plandemic -- Indoctornation project. It was created with the invitation "please share" at the close of the video. Our original source was davidicke.com but it is found on many platforms and websites. None of the sources that we found share creator/producer information.
Mirrored from https://lbry.tv/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/Bill-Gates---The-deleted-documentary---Copy:5
Truth Comes to Light
With thanks to Scott E for the heads up.