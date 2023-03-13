Col Derek Harvey: Silicon Valley Oligarchs Boosted China’s Economic Success & Cyber Warfare
Steve Bannon's War Room with Colonel Derek Harvey: Silicon Valley Oligarchs Like Musk Are Responsible For China’s Success In Economic & Cyber Warfare
There’s no doubt China plans on dominating the world.
https://rumble.com/v2cobg4-silicon-valley-oligarchs-like-musk-are-responsible-for-chinas-success-in-ec.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4
