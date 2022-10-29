Create New Account
Dr. David Martin is Working with Sheriffs to Prosecute COVID Plandemic Murderers!
Published 24 days ago |

As Stew Peters says, "Indict. Try. Fry!" If short on time skip to the 7:50 mark.

If you know of anyone in America who got the COVID shot, then was later treated with Remdesivir and died, you need to visit: https://prosecutenow.io/contact and submit your information.


(Oct 28, 2022) Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/v1qdl27-crimes-against-humanity-cdc-continues-pushing-for-dangerous-mass-genocide-o.html

