Dr. David Martin is Working with Sheriffs to Prosecute COVID Plandemic Murderers!

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As Stew Peters says, "Indict. Try. Fry!" If short on time skip to the 7:50 mark.
If you know of anyone in America who got the COVID shot, then was later treated with Remdesivir and died, you need to visit: https://prosecutenow.io/contact and submit your information.
(Oct 28, 2022) Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/v1qdl27-crimes-against-humanity-cdc-continues-pushing-for-dangerous-mass-genocide-o.html