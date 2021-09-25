© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. JANCI CHUNN LINDSAY DEMANDS A HALT TO COVID-19 DEATH SHOTS
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • September 25, 2021
Dr. Jance Chunn Lindsay has called on the CDC to immediately halt Covid vaccine production and distribution. She testified that the scientific evidence shows the Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe - citing fertility, blood-clotting concerns (coagulopathy), and immune escape.
Dr. Lindsay is the Director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology for Toxicology Support Services, LLC. She holds a doctorate (PhD) in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center-Houston. Despite more than 30 years of scientific experience and expertise, she's been censored and banned on nearly every social media platform, ridiculed and lost business.
*Kristi Leigh TV https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/kristi-leigh-tv
Dr. Lindsay is the Director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology for Toxicology Support Services, LLC. She holds a doctorate (PhD) in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center-Houston. Despite more than 30 years of scientific experience and expertise, she's been censored and banned on nearly every social media platform, ridiculed and lost business.
*Kristi Leigh TV https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/kristi-leigh-tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.