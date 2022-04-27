White House Reaction After Twitter Sold Itself to Elon Musk

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04/25/2022 White house spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to comment on Musk Twitter deal， but she also stated: the President has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, the power they have over our everyday lives, has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause.