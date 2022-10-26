The left is 'IN FAVOR OF WAR’ & it’s all over NONSENSE

Glenn Beck
Oct 24, 2022 For the first time since World War II, the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division was deployed to Europe. They're just miles from the Ukraine border, and potentially could step-in if a NATO country is in danger from Russia and Putin. But if America were to become involved, Glenn says, it would likely be because of oil and pipelines...which the Biden administration so badly wants to destroy. In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss how America just took one step closer to war and why that war — thanks to the far-left — would be based on NONSENSE and a 'warped philosophy.'
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGAkRB6j8yE
