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ROMANIAN MEP CRISTIAN TERHES TAKES ON MODERNA AND PFIZER #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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188 views • September 10, 2022

And it still won't stop the next "wave" Sheep love to do as they are told.Talk to my boys over at Goldco and they will show you how to protect what you have.

And even better go to www.Richielikesgold.com

and they will give you up to 10K IN FREE SILVER and these guys aren't

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your back for you to get you the least penalties etc. when you open an

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You can't ask for better than that, well you can but you won't get it.

RFB

[email protected]

ORDER WHILE YOU CAN https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston

https://www.businessinsider.com/neuralink-elon-musk-microchips-brains-ai-2021-2

RFB on TWITTER https://twitter.com/NULOOKREFINISH

RFB ON ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9/bandicam-2022-09-04-16-04-04-867:5

RICHIEFROMBOSTON.TV UNCENSORED

RFB ON RUMBLE https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all

JAILBREAK OVERLANDER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aQ7WcCxhhg 5 SURVIVAL ITEMS YOU ALREADY HAVE!!


RFB 3

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102

RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9

Jailbreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w

RichieFromBoston

https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.


👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts



Shared from and subscribe to:

RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Keywords
vaccinespreppingbiblesalvationcommunismpropagandasurvival5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geneticsmasksmsm liesdna manipulationrepentencequarantineslockdownscurfewsthe great resetscriptural truthsc-ovid hoax
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