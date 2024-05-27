Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

2024-APR-27 Collecting signatures for Dr. shiva ayyadurai for president
channel image
Tom's Channel
18 Subscribers
9 views
Published 19 hours ago

Collecting Signatures for Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in front of a Target Shop. Dr. Shiva is running for President of the United States as an independent and is the only candidate NOT to suck zionist cock!

Keywords
presidentdr shiva ayyaduraifree palestineindependent candidate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket