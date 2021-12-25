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Bluetooth / Blue Radar can scan vaccinated people! (part 2)
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502 views • December 25, 2021
app called BLUE RADAR where you can scan people!!!!!
something like 71:2D:C6:FD:7B:24 (SOMEONES ID) will show up, BUT IT CAN SHOW UP IN ALL DIFFRENT NUMBERS AND LETTERS AS LONG AS THEY HAVE THIS : IN BETWEEN EVERY TWO LETTERS OR NUMBERS. You could also know how far they are away from you!!!.
something like 71:2D:C6:FD:7B:24 (SOMEONES ID) will show up, BUT IT CAN SHOW UP IN ALL DIFFRENT NUMBERS AND LETTERS AS LONG AS THEY HAVE THIS : IN BETWEEN EVERY TWO LETTERS OR NUMBERS. You could also know how far they are away from you!!!.
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