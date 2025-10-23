© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel’s Diwali Post Triggers Racist Backlash from MAGA Supporters
FBI Director Kash Patel’s Diwali greeting sparked racist and xenophobic responses from some MAGA followers, despite America’s commitment to religious freedom. The White House also hosted a formal Diwali event highlighting cultural unity. Learn more about this controversy and efforts to honor diversity.
