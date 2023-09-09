Create New Account
NWO: the 5G weapon system
Credits to Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

This shocking video illustrates the dangers of the 5G weapon system and how it can damage people’s health, especially the vaccinated with the COVID-19 bioweapon disguised as a vaccine.

Apparently, no studies have been conducted on the impact of the 5G or 5th generation internet connection on the health of people. This was admitted by Tom Wheeler, former FCC chairman and telecom industry lobbyist.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christ5gyeshuason of godweapon systemyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lights

