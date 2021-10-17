© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Divorce and Remarriage.... Sin? See What JESUS Said
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • October 17, 2021
Jesus puts it quite clearly and simply. "Moses allowed you to divorce but FROM THE BEGINNING it was not so. Like most other things Jesus said, people will make things up to explain away the very simple truth Jesus spoke. Other just act on whatever their feel, which is effeminacy. Very few actually listen to Jesus. What will you do???
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.