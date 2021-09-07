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Oregon PD and FD Sue Gov over Vax Mandates, Military Members Suffering-Dying from Vax, Truckers Striking Over Vax Mandates, Food Crisis Coming: 09.07.2021
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760 views • September 07, 2021
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Oregon Police and Firefighters Sue Governor Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.theepochtimes.com/oregon-police-and-firefighters-sue-governor-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate_3981727.html
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Military Members are Dying and Suffering Crippling Effects from COVID Vaccinations
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/military-members-are-dying-and-suffering-crippling-effects-from-covid-vaccinations/
Related:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/besides-fetal-deaths-breastfeeding-babies-are-dying-and-becoming-sick-following-mothers-covid-shots/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-aussies-could-have-to-get-covid-19-booster-jabs-for-years-20210831
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Nabisco Owner Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Bakers’ Union Pledging Legal Action
Submitted by Terral
https://www.wweek.com/news/2021/09/06/nabisco-owner-sends-cease-and-desist-to-bakers-union-pledging-legal-action/
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ALERT! Food strike coming in next two weeks folks!!!!
Submitted by Karen from Mary
September 07, 2021
I just received a phone call from a brother in Christ who lives in North Carolina. His son and family who live in Texas just showed up this morning. The son is a truckdriver who delivers to and for NABISCO. His son told him that Nabisco was trying to force all the drivers to take the vaccinations. Instead, they all went on strike, refusing to deliver to Nabisco, or carry any of their products to the grocery stores. His son told him that the strike would spread all over the nation in the next two weeks, causing the stores to run out of food for the people. This will cause food shortages and famine BIG TIME right here in America.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Oregon Police and Firefighters Sue Governor Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.theepochtimes.com/oregon-police-and-firefighters-sue-governor-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate_3981727.html
--
Military Members are Dying and Suffering Crippling Effects from COVID Vaccinations
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/military-members-are-dying-and-suffering-crippling-effects-from-covid-vaccinations/
Related:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/besides-fetal-deaths-breastfeeding-babies-are-dying-and-becoming-sick-following-mothers-covid-shots/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-aussies-could-have-to-get-covid-19-booster-jabs-for-years-20210831
--
Nabisco Owner Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Bakers’ Union Pledging Legal Action
Submitted by Terral
https://www.wweek.com/news/2021/09/06/nabisco-owner-sends-cease-and-desist-to-bakers-union-pledging-legal-action/
--
ALERT! Food strike coming in next two weeks folks!!!!
Submitted by Karen from Mary
September 07, 2021
I just received a phone call from a brother in Christ who lives in North Carolina. His son and family who live in Texas just showed up this morning. The son is a truckdriver who delivers to and for NABISCO. His son told him that Nabisco was trying to force all the drivers to take the vaccinations. Instead, they all went on strike, refusing to deliver to Nabisco, or carry any of their products to the grocery stores. His son told him that the strike would spread all over the nation in the next two weeks, causing the stores to run out of food for the people. This will cause food shortages and famine BIG TIME right here in America.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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