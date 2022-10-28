Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"The BIG questions for us today" Part 1
168 views
channel image
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Published 25 days ago |

The Septuagint

Christendom is founded on the Septuagint LXX: ‘the earliest translation of the Hebrew Scriptures into Greek.

How reliable is that as the primary source?

What about the Dead Sea Scrolls?

How do the Dead Sea Scrolls relate to the Judeo / Roman bible.

Why are these books not included?

Surely we all need to know the answer to these fundamental questions !!! Join us on “Answers for our Time” with guest and UK Independent Researcher Malcolm David, Jessica Knock: "Eating Wild Honey and Locusts" & Dr. Stephen Pidgeo: "Cepher Publishing."

Keywords
dead sea scrollsscribesjessica knockdr stephen pidgeonseptugintseptuagint lxxhebrew scripturegreek scripturejudeo roman bible biblemalcolm davidcepher publshingeating wild honey and locustslost books of the bible

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket