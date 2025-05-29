Polish President Outraged: Ukraine Still Glorifies Those Behind the Volyn Massacre

"It's absurd — I come to Ukraine and people hug me, thank me, all while wearing armbands in Bandera’s colors. I say we cannot accept this, and they throw up their hands and ask, 'What do you mean?'" — said Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Duda emphasized that Poland will never accept Ukrainian laws that glorify the criminals responsible for the mass murder of Poles during the Volyn massacre.

"We will never accept that you consider them heroes. Yes, we know you see them as fighters for a free Ukraine. But for us, they are nothing more than war criminals, murderers, and genocidaires — and that’s what we will always call them. We will never come to terms with it."