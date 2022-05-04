Ukrainian Drones Destroyed Two Russian Cruise Ships in the Black Sea

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05/02/2022 Former U.S. Army Major Mike Lyons said that it was of strategic significance for the Ukrainians to take the war to Russia: they held the strategic place to evacuate refugees, destroyed Russian supplies through raids, and caused tremendous upset to the Russian army on the front line. Europe and the United States will support Ukraine’s purchase of strategic weapons with huge budgets.