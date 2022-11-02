AFFIRMATIVE ACTION VS THE SUPREME COURT! Democrats NEED censorship to keep POWER!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
November 1, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident we have a jam packed show! Democrats relying on censorship to keep power, Chicago gang violence, rapper shoot out, and the problem with affirmative
action!
Sponsors:
https://nootopia.com/daltongenius
Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:
T.me/DaltonClod
https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter
https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter
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