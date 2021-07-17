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“This is not a Campaign” ( We know Better)
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30 views • July 17, 2021
Justin Trudeau handing out MILLIONS for Quebec based Companies, changing his stance on Cuba. Former CDS Retired General J. Vance Charged with Obstruction of Justice and City Of Toronto spending $6.3 million to Change the name "Dundas" from its streets.
#CallElection,#EndTrudeau,#RebelNews
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
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SOURCES:
Trudeau's Handouts to Quebec: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-announces-440m-for-aerospace-industry-to-create-jobs-in-quebec-fund-green-tech/ar-AAMcvTS?ocid=msedgntp
General Vance Charged: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/gen-jonathan-vance-charged-with-obstruction-of-justice-after-military-investigation/ar-AAMcxp4?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Trudeaus Stance on the Crisis in CUBA: https://youtu.be/UTo_1uqbY8s
Ethics Commission will begin another Probe into Trudeau?: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/ethics-watchdog-reviews-request-to-investigate-trudeau-over-data-sciences-payments?utm_term=Autofeed&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1626302002
Trudeau's "Turn around" Stance on Cuba: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-reverses-course-condemns-violent-cuban-crackdown/ar-AAMcDY5?ocid=msedgntp
True North News, City of Toronto going "woke" over Dundas Street name: https://tnc.news/2021/07/15/toronto-spends-6-3m-to-rename-dundas-st-and-purge-the-city-of-its-history/
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
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Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
#CallElection,#EndTrudeau,#RebelNews
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Use Code ZZSS and get 10% off your purchase!!!!
SOURCES:
Trudeau's Handouts to Quebec: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-announces-440m-for-aerospace-industry-to-create-jobs-in-quebec-fund-green-tech/ar-AAMcvTS?ocid=msedgntp
General Vance Charged: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/gen-jonathan-vance-charged-with-obstruction-of-justice-after-military-investigation/ar-AAMcxp4?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Trudeaus Stance on the Crisis in CUBA: https://youtu.be/UTo_1uqbY8s
Ethics Commission will begin another Probe into Trudeau?: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/ethics-watchdog-reviews-request-to-investigate-trudeau-over-data-sciences-payments?utm_term=Autofeed&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1626302002
Trudeau's "Turn around" Stance on Cuba: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-reverses-course-condemns-violent-cuban-crackdown/ar-AAMcDY5?ocid=msedgntp
True North News, City of Toronto going "woke" over Dundas Street name: https://tnc.news/2021/07/15/toronto-spends-6-3m-to-rename-dundas-st-and-purge-the-city-of-its-history/
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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