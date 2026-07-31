Bright Videos News, July 31, 2026 - U.S. Military DEFEATED, Fauci SHAMED, and Truth-Tellers VINDICATED

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- Interview with Michael Yon and Steve Murray (0:10)
- Matt Bracken's Military Insights (3:19)
- Iran's Military Capabilities and U.S. Vulnerabilities (6:48)
- U.S. Military Strategy and Retreat (11:49)
- Economic and Geopolitical Implications (31:17)
- Fauci's Role in the COVID-19 Pandemic (34:22)
- The Depopulation Agenda and Vaccine Dangers (55:22)
- The Future of AI and Quantum Computing (58:21)
- Oil Market Manipulation and Geopolitical Tensions (1:11:32)
- China's Strategic Moves and Energy Independence (1:16:22)
- Naval Lasers and Energy Generation (1:19:05)
- Future of Warfare and Military Needs (1:22:46)
- Advancements in Military Technology (1:26:40)
- Economic and Strategic Implications (1:31:16)
- Geopolitical Tensions and Strategic Moves (1:36:06)
- Nuclear War and Global Consequences (1:42:21)
- Economic and Social Impact of Conflict (2:03:11)
- Turkey's Role and Future Scenarios (2:03:24)
- Predictive Analysis and Historical Parallels (2:05:00)
- Final Thoughts and Recommendations (2:09:58)
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