Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mike Benz · Social Media pressured by Biden Admin to censor users
channel image
GalacticStorm
2246 Subscribers
Shop now
27 views
Published Yesterday

Mike Benz · Going over some 300 pages of these subpoena'd emails from GOP Judiciary Committee & Jim Jordan's investigation in more detail. How Facebook bled out its own user base just to not anger the Biden government.


@MikeBenzCyber

https://twitter.com/i/status/1786278121185919048

Keywords
social media censorshipmike benzpressured by biden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket